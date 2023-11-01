Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $112.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.39.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

