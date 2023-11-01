Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IOO opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

