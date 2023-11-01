Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 596,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,930,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,763,000 after buying an additional 287,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,207,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 239,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 169,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.