Rathbones Group PLC Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -399.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

