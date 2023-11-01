Rathbones Group PLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 16.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at $1,030,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 637,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 56,497 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at $720,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLNG. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

GLNG opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

