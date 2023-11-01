Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

