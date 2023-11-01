Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36,562.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.42. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLAY. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.