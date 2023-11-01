Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centric Health Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centric Health in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Centric Health alerts:

Centric Health Price Performance

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$94.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.23 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.