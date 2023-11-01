Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centric Health Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centric Health in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Centric Health Price Performance
Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$94.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.23 million.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centric Health
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.