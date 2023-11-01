Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HEICO Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for HEICO in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.95. HEICO has a twelve month low of $147.69 and a twelve month high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after buying an additional 44,873 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $85,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,002,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.