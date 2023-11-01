Robert Harold Geddes Acquires 250,000 Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$746,675.00.
Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.61.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of C$432.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$426.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.4503546 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
