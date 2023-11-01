Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.75

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.75 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 26808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $842.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.95% and a return on equity of 967.64%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.