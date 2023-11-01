Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

