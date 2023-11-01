Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Trimmed by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $200.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total value of $3,227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,221,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,983,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total value of $3,227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,221,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,983,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,686 shares of company stock worth $139,998,737. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

