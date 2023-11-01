Sangoma Technologies (STC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$85.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.72 million.

STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities downgraded Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

