Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0065

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and $1,785.21 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.25 or 0.05225585 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,528,879,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,294,996 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.