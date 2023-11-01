Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 177.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $692,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

View Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $95.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.