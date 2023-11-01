Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

