Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $735,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $5,648,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $3,960,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

