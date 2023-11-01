Savant Capital LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 144.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

