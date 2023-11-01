Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.96. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

