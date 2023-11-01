Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 682.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,428 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $229.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $203.24 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

