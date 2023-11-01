Savant Capital LLC Purchases 25,375 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

