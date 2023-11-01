Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,641 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $376.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $308.60 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.67 and a 200-day moving average of $390.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

