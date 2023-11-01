Savant Capital LLC Purchases 357,197 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 304.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,197 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 2.89% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFGR opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

