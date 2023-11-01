Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

