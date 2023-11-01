Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 371.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

SLB stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,712. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

