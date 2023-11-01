Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

