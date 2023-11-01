Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.63

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1237910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.