Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

