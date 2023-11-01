Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CHD opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $100.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.