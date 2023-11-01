Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $260.11 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $256.33 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average of $276.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.