Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 17620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Select Sands Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

