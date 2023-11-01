SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. SelectQuote has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $221.78 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%.

Shares of SLQT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.51. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.40.

In other news, insider Joshua Brandon Matthews bought 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,937 shares in the company, valued at $465,086.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other SelectQuote news, insider Joshua Brandon Matthews bought 97,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,086.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Thomas Grant II acquired 220,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,517.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,517. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 651,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,605. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SelectQuote by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 102.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

