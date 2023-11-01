Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Down 5.2%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.75. 419,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,598,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Semtech by 1,163.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

