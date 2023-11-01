Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.22. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20.

Insider Activity

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

In other news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $149,673.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 97.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 161,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 139.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 151,210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 988.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SXT. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.