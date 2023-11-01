Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seplat Energy Price Performance

Shares of SEPL stock opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.58) on Wednesday. Seplat Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 83.35 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.60 ($1.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £763.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,326.67, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78.

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

About Seplat Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.