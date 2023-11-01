Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Seplat Energy Price Performance
Shares of SEPL stock opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.58) on Wednesday. Seplat Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 83.35 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.60 ($1.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £763.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,326.67, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78.
About Seplat Energy
