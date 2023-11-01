Shell (SHEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Institutional Trading of Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shell by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,505,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,311,000 after buying an additional 701,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

