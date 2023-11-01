Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Increases By 5.4%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE ANET opened at $200.37 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $201.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.40.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total transaction of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,357,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total transaction of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,357,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,265. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

