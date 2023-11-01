Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expands By 5.7%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.