Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Expands By 5.8%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,986,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 147,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 174,227 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 1,132.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

