Short Interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rises By 6.8%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.85. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

