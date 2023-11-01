Short Interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Declines By 6.3%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

BNR opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 130.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

