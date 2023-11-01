Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rises By 5.2%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Caesarstone
Institutional Trading of Caesarstone
Caesarstone Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $143.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caesarstone
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.