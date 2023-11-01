Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rises By 5.2%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CSTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 6.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $143.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

