Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Rises By 6.2%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 642,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $271.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.84. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $284.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

