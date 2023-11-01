Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Drops By 6.4%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 565.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

Featured Articles

