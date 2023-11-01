Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Drops By 6.4%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 565.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Community Healthcare Trust
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.