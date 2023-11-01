Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Expands By 6.3%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 11,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth $87,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,950,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 503,043 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

CLM opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

