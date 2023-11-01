Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Declines By 8.3%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 11,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $76.06 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.