Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Declines By 7.6%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

EVBN stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 18.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

