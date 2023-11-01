Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Declines By 7.6%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Evans Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
EVBN stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 18.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
