Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Decreases By 6.8%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 26.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Exponent by 6.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 22.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

