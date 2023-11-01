Short Interest in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Decreases By 6.3%

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FFBC opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

